One-Day State-Level Training on Digital Crop Survey Conducted in Guwahati

The Department of Agriculture, Assam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Government of India, conducted a one-day State-Level Master Trainer program on “Digital Crop Survey (DCS)” today at Radisson Blu, Guwahati.

The program was inaugurated by Dr P. Uday Praveen (IAS), Director of Agriculture, Assam, who emphasised the importance of DCS in the accurate collection of geo-referenced crop-related data.

Addressing the trainees, he urged them to work expeditiously to ensure the technology is effectively deployed for data-driven agricultural decision-making.

Smt. Aruna Rajoria (IAS), Commissioner and Secretary for Agriculture & Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Assam, also participated, highlighting the survey’s role in strengthening agricultural planning, effective crop insurance implementation, proper execution of government schemes, and ensuring the progress of farmers across the state.

The Digital Crop Survey is a crucial part of the Government of India’s AgriStack project, which collects detailed farm plot information such as crop types and irrigation methods, using geo-tagged photos via a mobile application. The data helps in accurate crop estimation, policy formulation, and maximising benefits for farmers.

During the training, participants were provided hands-on guidance on problem-solving and implementation strategies for the upcoming Rabi Crop 2025-26 survey starting January 6, 2026.

Participants included Assistant District Commissioners (Agriculture), Assistant District Commissioners (Revenue), District Agricultural Officers, and District Nodal Officers from all 35 districts.

Senior Consultant Prasanna Saikia from the Central Project Monitoring Unit of AgriStack and officials from the State Project Monitoring Unit were also present.

The training is expected to usher in a new era of digital agriculture in Assam, enabling more accurate assistance, better planning, and improved outcomes for farmers.

