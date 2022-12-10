4 Persons Dead as Cyclone Mandous Makes Landfall in Chennai

Four persons have died in Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram causing heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal areas of the state.

Chief Minister M K Stalin confirming this on Saturday said, "So far, four human fatalities, deaths of 98 cattle and damage to 181 residences had been reported. Other details were being collected."

Cyclone Mandous made landfall late Friday night, crossing the coast with a wind speed of 75 km per hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

Earlier today, Stalin also distributed flood relief material and food among the cyclone-affected people in the Kasimedu area of Chennai.

Several areas in Chennai saw water logging and squally winds uprooting trees in the state capital and the nearby Chengalpattu district.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and local officials in Tirupati on Saturday visited the cyclone affected areas.

Some residential areas saw water logging and trees uprooted after heavy rains hit south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are on standby, officials said. The Tamil Nadu Government put out a list of helpline numbers in case of any flood-related emergencies.