Assam: One Killed in Elephant Attack; Another Dies Trying to Save Self

Man-animal conflict continues to affect lives in Assam as one person was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant in Baksa, reports emerged on Saturday.
The incident was reported in Subankhata area when two persons went to the field and were attacked by a wild elephant.
In the incident, one person, identified as Haren Boro, was killed after being attacked by the elephant while another person, Kalpajyoti Das, died by jumping into a river nearby to save his life when the animal chased him.
Meanwhile, the forest department officials and police reached the spot and recovered the bodies.
Last month, a man died after being attacked by a herd of elephants at Joypur Town village, located near Naharkatiya of Dibrugarh district.
It was learned that the herd of elephants had strayed out from nearby Dehing Patkai National Park in search of food went on a rampage at Phunu Orang’s residence.