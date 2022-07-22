One Killed In Man-Elephant Conflict In Assam's Goalpara

Yet another incident of man-animal conflict has come to fore wherein a man was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The incident was reported near Lakhipur town of the district in the wee hours of Thursday.

Sources said the herd of wild elephants had strayed into the area in search of food and subsequently they became agitated after locals panicked and made a run for it.

During the ordeal, a man, identified as Nizamuddin, was killed.

It is suspected that the elephants had strayed in search of food as incessant rains and floods have majorly affected their food source.

Later, forest officials and local police reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased.

Recently, another man was killed by an wild elephant in Assam’s Kamrup district.

The deceased, identified as Suren Pator, worked as a daily wage labourer and was the sole bread earner of his family.

Pator was confronted by a wild elephant while he was on his way to work, that unfortunately attacked and killed him.