'Har Ghar Tiranga': PM Modi Urges People To Hoist Tricolour Between Aug 13-15

In a bid to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13 and 15.

He stated that the movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said July 22 has special relevance in India's history as on this day in 1947 the National Flag was adopted.

"This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag," he said.

PM Modi also shared some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru.

"Today, 22nd July has special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru," he said in a tweet.

Further, he recalled the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when the country was fighting colonial rule.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture tweeted,"One nation, one identity- Our Tiranga! In the 75th year of our independence, let's bring our National Flag home, proudly fly it from 13th to 15th August and show the world we are one! HarGharTiranga.”

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative by the Ministry of Culture to mark celebrations for India's 75th year of Independence.

As part of the campaign, citizens will be encouraged to hoist the tricolour at their homes during August 13-15.

The initiative will inspire the public to hoist the national flag in their homes. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people.