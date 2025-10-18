One Month Without Zubeen: Assam Gears Up to Remember Its Singing Star

Assam is set to pay homage to its beloved singer Zubeen Garg, one month after his passing, with a grand tribute ceremony and justice rally in Guwahati on Sunday.

The event will be held at Lakhidhar Bora Field, Dighalipukhuri, starting at 10 AM. It will bring together leaders and members of various political parties, social organizations, and cultural groups from across the state to honor the late artist’s contributions to Assamese music and culture.

The ceremony has been jointly organized by multiple political and social groups, including the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, CPI (M), CPI, CPI (ML), All India Forward Blok (Assam Unit), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (Assam Unit) and several others.

Prominent organizers and participants include Gaurav Gogoi, Suprakash Talukdar, Kanak Gogoi, Vivek Das, Mihir Nandi, Akhil Gogoi, Dr. Bharen Choudhury, Lubinjyoti Gogoi, Dulu Ahmed, and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, among others.

The organizers have invited students, teachers, club members, and the general public to attend and pay tribute to the singer, emphasizing that the event will be conducted in a peaceful and respectful manner.

Zubeen Garg, widely regarded as one of Assam’s most celebrated artists, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy that continues to resonate with music lovers across the state. The upcoming tribute aims to honour his memory and contributions to Assamese culture while promoting solidarity among the people of Assam.

