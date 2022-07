One more person has died due of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Thursday, taking the death toll to 36.

The deceased has been identified as one Allauddin Ahmed, a resident of Dabaka under Hojai district.

Sources said Ahmed died while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Yesterday, a total of 24 fresh cases of JE were detected and three deaths, according to the National Health Mission (NHM).

Currently, the total number of JE infections in the state stood at 226.