Six Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

At least six fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday night for alleged illegal fishing. Their boat was also impounded.

According to reports, a total of 400 boats departed from Rameswaram after receiving the necessary permission.

The group was surrounded by a Lankan Navy patrol boat while they were fishing near Thalaimannar and Nachikudavu.

While 11 fishermen were initially arrested, five of them were released after it was found that their boat had drifted into Sri Lankan waters due to a stalled engine.

The arrested have been identified as Balamurugan, Anthony, Thangapandi, Ajit, Krishnan, and Mudugu Pichai. The fishermen were taken to Thalaimannar Navy Camp.

Meanwhile, Rameswaram fishermen have requested that the central and state governments intervene and prevent such arrests that endanger their lives.