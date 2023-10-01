Only 250 ml Water Bottles Will Be Banned in Assam from Oct 2

Making a few changes to the previously made decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the sale of 250ml water bottles will be banned in the state from October 2.
Stating the reason behind this change, CM Sarma said, "After we made the announcement of banning the sale of water bottles below 1 litre to curb plastic waste, we received requests from a few indigenous youngsters who installed industries to manufacture 500ml water bottles. They requested an extension on the ban on sale of 500ml water bottles as they needed time to upgrade the machines."
"Owing to this reason, we have decided to extend the ban on sale of 500 ml water bottles by one year so that the youngsters get sufficient time to upgrade their machines," he said adding that, "the state government will bear 10 percent of the cost required for the upgradation of the machines."
It may be mentioned that in July, Assam government had decided to prohibit the sale of water bottles below 1 litre in the state.