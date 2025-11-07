“Only Five Thousand Instead of Fifty Thousand”: Bipul Phukon Slams Siddharth Sharma

Renowned singer Bipul Chetia Phukon on Friday made explosive remarks regarding Siddharth Sharma, accused in the death of Zubeen Garg. Speaking at the Burhi Dihing Book Fair in Sivasagar, Phukon recalled,

"Zubeen Garg had promised me 50,000 to arrange 20 pandals, but Siddharth Sharma only gave me 5,000."

Phukon sharply criticized Sharma and urged the government to ensure that those responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death are punished, calling for the death penalty for the culprits.

Earlier reports had alleged serious financial irregularities linked to Sharma. Zubeen Garg had allocated funds for the treatment of 288 patients, but Sharma reportedly siphoned off nearly 30 lakh intended for healthcare purposes.

Dipu Karmakar, a staff member at GMCH, told the SIT that Sharma allegedly took a commission of 10,000–15,000 per patient.

Karmakar further claimed that Sharma had been extracting approximately 30% commission from patient funds since 2010 up until 2024.

The SIT is investigating these allegations as part of its ongoing probe into both the murder case and the alleged financial misconduct involving Zubeen Garg’s welfare initiatives.

