Operation GHOST SIM: Assam Police Busts Massive Fake SIM Racket with Links to Pakistan

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime and anti-national activities, Assam Police has dismantled a major fake SIM card racket under the codename ‘Operation GHOST SIM’. The operation, conducted with strategic precision, was disclosed at a press briefing by Director General of Police (DGP) Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The racket involved the use of fraudulent SIM cards to create WhatsApp accounts, with OTPs for activation being routed to Pakistan. These accounts, although appearing domestic, were operated from foreign locations and were allegedly used for anti-India activities, posing a grave threat to national security.

The operation was initiated following intelligence inputs from Gajraj Military Intelligence, which were further developed into actionable leads by the Special Branch and the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police. Acting swiftly, the STF registered a case (STF PS Case No. 02/2025 dated May 14, 2025) under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

On May 16, 2025, simultaneous raids were launched across five districts — Dhubri and Morigaon in Assam, two districts in Rajasthan, and one in Telangana. These coordinated efforts led to the arrest of seven key individuals:

Saddik (47) – from Bharatpur, Rajasthan Arif Khan (20) – from Alwar, Rajasthan Sajid (21) – from Alwar, Rajasthan Akeek (25) – from Bharatpur, Rajasthan; arrested at Guwahati airport Arsad Khan (34) – from Bharatpur, Rajasthan; arrested at New Delhi airport Mofijul Islam (19) – from Dhubri, Assam; arrested in Sangareddy, Telangana Jakariya Ahmad (24) – from Dhubri, Assam

Additionally, 14 more individuals have been picked up from Dhubri for questioning as investigations are ongoing.

During the raids, police seized 948 fake SIM cards believed to have been used in the operation of WhatsApp accounts managed from Pakistan. These numbers are suspected to be part of a wider network facilitating cybercrime and anti-national operations.

The Assam Police has issued a public advisory, warning citizens against responding to unknown WhatsApp calls, as such calls may originate from these fraudulent accounts.

