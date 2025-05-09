Operation Sindoor: Assam CM Urges Bihu Celebrations Be Halted from May 10

In light of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a significant appeal to the people of the state, urging the cancellation of all remaining Rongali Bihu celebrations scheduled from May 10 onwards.

The appeal was made through a social media post as part of the state’s proactive measures under “Operation Sindoor.”

The Chief Minister's decision comes against the backdrop of growing national concerns, as the country braces for potential emergencies. Several northern states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, have already declared the closure of schools, colleges, and universities due to the current situation. Additionally, officials and government employees in these states have had their leaves cancelled.

In a related move, Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abruptly called off midway due to security concerns. A crucial decision regarding the remaining IPL matches is also expected to be taken soon.

It may be mentioned that the Assam government’s call to end Bihu festivities early reflects a broader national sentiment of caution and preparedness amid heightened regional tensions.

