Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Crumbles Under Pressure, Pleads For Global Loans

As India’s Operation Sindoor continues targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Islamabad appears to be under mounting pressure both militarily and economically. Following the Indian Armed Forces' successful retaliation for the Pahalgam massacre, which killed 26 civilians, Pakistan has turned to international partners for emergency financial assistance and diplomatic support.

In a post on X from an account linked to the Economic Affairs Division of Pakistan, the government made an open appeal: “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.”

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

Pakistan’s economy, already in critical condition, has shown further signs of distress. With approximately $8.8 billion in outstanding debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan remains one of the institution’s largest debtors. The financial strain is now visible in its markets, with the KSE-100 index falling over 7,500 points—or 6%—since April 23. On Monday, Moody’s issued a warning that continued military tensions could severely impact Pakistan’s economic recovery, growth, and fiscal consolidation.

Meanwhile, India has stepped up its military responses. On the night of May 7–8, Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes against Indian military bases in Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Pathankot, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. All attempted strikes were neutralised by India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and air defence systems, according to official statements. No casualties or damage were reported.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, speaking for the Ministry of External Affairs, confirmed that Indian forces retaliated on the morning of May 9 by targeting multiple Pakistani air defence radars, including one in Lahore. She added that India’s response was “in the same domain, with the same intensity” as Pakistan’s attempted strikes.

During the night of May 8–9, Pakistani forces launched a fresh wave of attacks, using drones and initiating ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army repelled these attacks and issued a stern statement saying, “Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force.”

Earlier, over 50 Pakistani drones were shot down in a single night by Indian forces in a massive counter-drone operation across the LoC and International Border regions.

