Opp Party Calls Upon Ruling Govt over Alarming Increase In Vegetable Prices | 4 Points

The Opposition Party calls upon the ruling government to:

1. Develop a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate farmers and provide them with necessary financial assistance to recover from crop damages caused by adverse weather conditions.

2.Improve transportation infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to facilitate the smooth movement of vegetables from farms to markets.

3.Strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of anti-hoarding measures to curb artificial price escalation and black-market activities.

4. Ensure strict adherence to ethical business practices by middlemen and retailers to eliminate unfair price manipulation.