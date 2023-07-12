Opp Party Calls Upon Ruling Govt over Alarming Increase In Vegetable Prices | 4 Points

The All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Assam State unit has expressed deep concern over the alarming increase in vegetable prices and inflation in Assam.
It said that the rising costs are putting an excessive burden on the common people who are already grappling with economic hardships exacerbated by the severe floods in Assam.
While talking to the media State Congress secretary and the president of AIPC Assam State unit Gauravv Somani said, “It is true that adverse weather conditions have contributed to crop damage and low production, but it is disheartening to witness the lack of effective measures taken by the ruling government to mitigate the situation which have significantly impacted the availability of fresh vegetables, leading to an artificial surge in prices.”
Furthermore, the BJP government's failure to address transportation disruptions and restore damaged infrastructure has further worsened the issue. As a consequence, the movement of vegetables from rural to urban areas has been severely hampered, resulting in limited supply and skyrocketing prices. The government must understand the gravity of the situation and take immediate actions to provide relief to the affected population said the Congress leader Somani.
The Opposition Party calls upon the ruling government to:
1. Develop a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate farmers and provide them with necessary financial assistance to recover from crop damages caused by adverse weather conditions.
2.Improve transportation infrastructure, particularly in rural areas, to facilitate the smooth movement of vegetables from farms to markets.
3.Strengthen the monitoring and enforcement of anti-hoarding measures to curb artificial price escalation and black-market activities.
4. Ensure strict adherence to ethical business practices by middlemen and retailers to eliminate unfair price manipulation.
“We urge the government to prioritize the welfare of the people and take urgent steps to stabilize vegetable prices in Assam. The Congress Party remains committed tob raising these issues on behalf of the citizens and holding the government accountable,” added Somani.