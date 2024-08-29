Opposition Demands Dismissal of Assam CM Over Hate Speeches & Constitutional Violations

The United Opposition Forum of Assam, comprising 18 political parties, has submitted a memorandum demanding the dismissal of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over several serious allegations.
In a memorandum submitted to the President of India, the forum raised concerns about the law and order situation in Assam, accusing CM Sarma of gross violations of the Indian Constitution.
One of the major points highlighted was CM Sarma’s statement at a BJP executive meeting in Guwahati, where he allegedly referred to himself as a "mad dog." The forum cited constitutional provisions that disqualify individuals of unsound mind from holding constitutional posts.
The opposition also pointed to several instances of CM Sarma making hate and provocative statements, particularly targeting the Muslim community. They referred to his remarks about evicting Muslims from Guwahati, using derogatory terms like "Miya" to describe them.
Additionally, the memorandum referenced the Assam government's actions in using bulldozers to demolish homes in Batadrava, Nagaon, which led to a reprimand from the Guwahati High Court.
“Despite the court's directions, CM Sarma allegedly continued to make inflammatory statements against the Muslim community,” the opposition stated in the memorandum.
The memorandum further cited a recent incident where the Chief Minister allegedly targeted journalist Shah Alom with communal innuendos during a press interaction, followed by another press conference on August 23, 2024, where the CM allegedly made baseless claims about Muslims encroaching on areas by force. These statements, according to the opposition, have the potential to incite disharmony among communities.
The forum also accused CM Sarma of stirring communal tensions following the rape of a young girl from Dhing in Nagaon District by targeting the Muslim community, which allegedly led to attacks on minorities in Sivasagar. Panic has reportedly spread across several regions, with many Muslims fleeing their homes under fear for their lives and property.
In addition to communal concerns, the opposition raised accusations of corruption against CM Sarma, his wife, and children, claiming that their wealth includes illegal properties such as land, hotels, and tea gardens both within India and abroad. Media outlets in Assam have allegedly exposed these assets.
Further, the memorandum highlighted Assam’s deteriorating law and order situation under CM Sarma's leadership, citing the state's high rate of police encounters, increasing instances of dacoity, rape, and murder, and the failure of police to prevent 25 bomb plants by ULFA on Independence Day. They reported that 580 rape cases had been registered from January to July 2024 alone, with 15 involving murder.
In conclusion, the forum urged the dismissal of Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, accusing him of compromising his constitutional oath, violating the Indian Constitution by spreading hatred, failing to uphold the rule of law, indulging in corruption, and failing to provide security to the citizens of Assam.