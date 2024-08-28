Opposition Files Complaint Against Assam CM for Inciting Communal Tensions

“A year ago, he urged the eviction of people from a religious group (referred to as 'Miya') from Guwahati. On August 4, 2024, he targeted journalist Shah Alom with communal overtones, responding to a question by referencing the journalist's religion and questioning whether he and others like him should be allowed to stay in Assam. Again, on August 23, 2024, during a press conference, the accused made an unfounded claim that individuals from a particular religious group deliberately eat beef in certain areas to drive out others, thus encroaching on those regions. These repeated public statements have the potential to fuel discord between communities,” the complaint letter reads.