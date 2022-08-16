Opposition Legislators Happy, May Join Soon: Assam BJP Chief

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit in Assam, Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday said that the opposition legislators in the state assembly were “happy and satisfied” with the developmental works being taken up by the government.
The BJP chief said that the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was working well and opposition legislators were happy with it. He also said that “some of them may join the party in the days to come.”
Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, “Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”
However, he refrained from disclosing any details when asked whether those legislators were from Congress and how many were in contact with the BJP. He said, “Only time will tell”.
When asked to comment on the ruling party’s prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kalita further said that he was confident of the party’s victory by a good margin.
Following the 2021 assembly elections in Assam, a few opposition MLAs joined BJP and later won their respective seats through by-polls.
Moreover, many opposition MLAs were reported to have cross-voted in the recently held Presidential elections. It also happened during the polls to fill two Rajya Sabha seats from the state.