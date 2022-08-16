Opposition Legislators Happy, May Join Soon: Assam BJP Chief

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit in Assam, Bhabesh Kalita on Tuesday said that the opposition legislators in the state assembly were “happy and satisfied” with the developmental works being taken up by the government.

The BJP chief said that the incumbent government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was working well and opposition legislators were happy with it. He also said that “some of them may join the party in the days to come.”

Kalita was quoted by ANI as saying, “Opposition legislators are happy and satisfied with the developmental activities that are being taken up in the state under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.”