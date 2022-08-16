J&K: 6 ITBP Personnel Killed, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Riverbed

As many as six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after a bus carrying them fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to reports, a total of 37 ITBP personnel and two police personnel were in the bus at the time of the incident.
The injured personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital in Anantnag in J&K, reported ANI.
The accident reportedly took place due to faulty brakes which failed to apply as the bus went sliding around 200 feet deep into the riverbed at Firslan village.
The troopers were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam as they were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.
Meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah condoled the demise of the ITBP personnel in the incident.
He wrote on Twitter, “Anguished to learn about the accident of a bus carrying ITBP and police personnel in Pahalgam, J&K. My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest.”