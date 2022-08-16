J&K: 6 ITBP Personnel Killed, Several Injured As Bus Falls Into Riverbed

As many as six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after a bus carrying them fell into a riverbed in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, a total of 37 ITBP personnel and two police personnel were in the bus at the time of the incident.

The injured personnel were immediately rushed to a hospital in Anantnag in J&K, reported ANI.

The accident reportedly took place due to faulty brakes which failed to apply as the bus went sliding around 200 feet deep into the riverbed at Firslan village.