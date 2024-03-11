Opposition Parties Threaten Protests as Centre Prepares to Notify CAA Rules

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to release the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, today. These rules, under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA-2019), will facilitate eligible individuals to apply for Indian citizenship.
The applications for citizenship will be exclusively submitted through an online portal, streamlining the process for applicants. This initiative marks a significant step towards implementing the provisions outlined in the CAA-2019.
Stay tuned for further updates as the Ministry unveils the detailed procedures and guidelines for citizenship applications under the new rules.
Meanwhile, political and non-political parties, as well as various organizations and leaders namely Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, All Assam Students Union (AASU), AJYCP, AJP, and Congress, have voiced their opposition and threatened to stage protests.
The situation remains tense as various stakeholders gear up to mobilize public opinion and resistance against the newly announced rules.