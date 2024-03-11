CAA Rules Likely To Be Notified By Centre Today: Reports

The Union home ministry is expected to release the notification of the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, sources close to the development have said.
Earlier, experts believed that the CAA rules would be notified by the Centre well in advance of the Lok Sabha election dates are announced.
According to the provisions of the CAA, citizenship will be granted to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities, who migrated to India before December 31, 2014.
The home ministry is exploring ways for transition of applications with online application system, processing and granting of citizenship under the CAA being mooted.
CAA was enacted in December 2019 and came into force in on January 10, 2020. However, the rules for CAA are yet to be notified by the Centre, pertaining to which the Act has not been implemented yet.
The enactment of the law had sparked large-scale protests with the Muslim community and opposition parties dubbing it discriminatory and calling for it to be rolled back.