"Congress Fascist, Gaddar", Akhil Gogoi’s Words Disarrayed Opposition Meet

Was there a verbal scuffle between opposition parties in a meeting at the Atithya Resort in Sonapur that led to the walkout of senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi? From sources, Pratidin Time could gather an exclusive brief of what happened in the meeting till now that led to Pradyut Bordoloi’s walkout. MP Bordoloi was visibly angry.

In less than an hour, the meeting started, and the unexpected incident happened.

Notably, the meeting was led by Dr. Hiren Gohain. But he was not present in the meeting and addressed the opposition leaders over telephone from Delhi, sources told Pratidin Time.

During the discussion, Pradyut Bordoloi urged Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi to restrain himself while passing a statement to the media, sources said Pratidin Time. Akhil Gogoi got heated up hearing this and started targeting the Congress.

Akhil Gogoi termed the Congress as ‘Fascist’ and ‘Gaddar', sources added. Bordoloi, failing to control his nerve, walked out angrily. Congress President Bhupen Borah also followed him to calm him down, but in vain.

Enraged Bordoloi, while facing queries put up by media persons outside the resort, stated, "The meeting is underway. But I have decided not to stay. It is my personal decision. You will later get to know why I did not want to stay."

When asked whether his disagreement was with Akhil Gogoi, he replied, "If he believes we are betrayers, why did he come to negotiate with the Congress in the first place?"

The meeting is still in progress, and Bhupen Borah and Akhil Gogoi are present at the time of filing this report. Pratidin Time will update as more information is gathered.