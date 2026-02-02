Opposition Unity Gains Momentum as Gaurav Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi Hold Talks

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi held a meeting with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Sunday.

Speaking after the meeting, Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the talks with Gaurav Gogoi were encouraging and that discussions are now in their final stages. He indicated that a couple of rounds of meetings are still needed to iron out the remaining issues, but stressed that the overall direction is towards resolution.

“After one or two more meetings, everything will be finalised. There are only a few issues left to discuss. The alliance talks are moving towards a solution and are now in the final phase. Everything will be clear within this week,” Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Downplaying the controversy surrounding allegations of “Pakistan links” levelled against Gaurav Gogoi by the BJP, the AJP chief said the issue would have no impact on Assam’s politics. He alleged that such claims were being used deliberately to mislead the public.

“This issue will not have any effect. Gaurav Gogoi should write to the Prime Minister on this matter. The BJP is trying to create confusion among the people using the Pakistan link narrative, but it will not work,” he stated.

Launching an attack on the ruling BJP government, Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused the party of failing to fulfil promises made to the people of Assam. He claimed that the Chief Minister no longer has any real issues to take to the public and is instead relying on divisive politics.

“The BJP made countless promises to the people of Assam, but failed to deliver. Today, the Chief Minister has no real issues to face the public. That is why they are indulging only in Hindu-Muslim politics,” he alleged.

The AJP president further accused the BJP government of running the state through corruption, scams and syndicates, claiming that the party’s original identity has been completely eroded.

“There is no trace of the old BJP anymore. Today, the party is being run by illegal encroachers. In the name of Lord Ram, the BJP is running cattle syndicates. Corruption and scandals have become the foundation of governance,” Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

In one of his remarks, he alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was shielding illegal Bangladeshi networks in the state.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi asserted that Assam’s political situation has changed significantly and said the primary objective of opposition parties is to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

“Our main goal is to defeat the BJP. That is why all opposition parties will move forward together, setting aside differences,” he said.

The meeting between Gaurav Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi is being seen as a key step towards a broader opposition alliance, at a time when political equations in Assam appear to be rapidly shifting ahead of the 2026 polls.

