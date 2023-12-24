Assam
Rhino Carcass Recovered in Orang National Park; Tiger Attack Suspected
The carcass was reportedly recovered after the forest guards who were on duty spotted it near the Roumari camp inside the Orang National Park.
The body of a rhino was recovered at the Orang National Park in Assam on Sunday, reports emerged.
As per sources, it is suspected that the rhino died after a tiger attack.
The rhino's remains have been removed by the forest authorities for examination.
In September, the carcass of a female rhino was recovered inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon. According to a preliminary investigation by the forest department, the rhino is suspected to have died due to drowning.
The carcass of the rhino was spotted near Haduk Hanging Bridge inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.