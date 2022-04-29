Delhi Govt Warns Of Power Outage Amid Coal Shortage

The government of Delhi warned of a possible hitch in uninterrupted power supply to important establishments in the capital including Metro trains and hospitals amid a shortage of coal.

Following an emergency meeting to assess the situation, the power minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain wrote to the Centre to request it to ensure adequate supply of coal to the power plants that supply electricity to the national capital.

A statement from the government read, “Due to disruption of power supply from Dadri-II and Unchahar power stations, there may be a problem in 24-hours power supply to many essential institutions, including Delhi Metro and Delhi government hospitals.”

Jain said that at present, about 25-30 per cent of the electricity demand in Delhi is met through these power stations and they face a shortage of coal.

He also said that the government was looking into the situation closely and making every effort in a bid to ensure that the people do not face any power outages in some areas of the capital.

The power minister went on, “These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, hospitals and people in the upcoming summer season.”