Orunodoi 3.0: Assam Govt Clarifies No Income Certificate Required

The Assam Government has issued a clarification regarding the documentation process for beneficiaries of the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme, stating that income certificates are not required to avail financial assistance.

Advertisment

According to an official notification, families with valid ration cards are automatically eligible for the scheme, which provides monthly financial support of Rs 1,250 to economically vulnerable households. The government further clarified that no certification from the village head, mouzadar, or any other authority is necessary for the application.

This government also warned about misleading information circulating regarding the documentation requirements for the welfare programme. Authorities have warned that strict legal action will be taken against any individuals or groups promoting the unnecessary issuance of income certificates.