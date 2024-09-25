Assam Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme 2024: Apply Online, Documents Required, Eligibility and More

On September 19, Assam’s Chief Minister, Shri Himanta Biswa Sharma, launched the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 37 lakh families across the state by transferring ₹5,600 crore annually directly into their bank accounts. The scheme focuses on supporting women, helping them improve their financial stability. In this article, you’ll find a simple guide on what the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme is, how to apply, eligibility criteria, and the benefits you can receive under this women’s empowerment initiative by the Assam government.
The Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme 2024 is a financial assistance program launched by the Government of Assam aimed at providing monthly financial support to economically vulnerable families especially women in the state. This updated version of the scheme continues the state's effort to improve living conditions for low-income households, with additional provisions under the new phase.
Official Website:
Application Form:
Monthly financial assistance of ₹1,400 per family.
Focus on improving the financial stability of low-income households, especially women-headed families.
Extended to more beneficiaries under the 2024 revision.
Helps cover essential expenses like food, healthcare, and education.
Must be a permanent resident of Assam.
Families with an annual income below Rs.2 Lakh.
Women-headed households, families with disabled members, and widows are prioritized.
Certain categories, such as families owning four-wheelers or government employees, may be excluded.
Widows, divorced women, and differently-abled individuals will be given priority.
Households with a regular government employee or retired government officer are not eligible.
Owning a four-wheeler disqualifies you from applying.
Income taxpayers are also excluded from the scheme.
Aadhaar Card
PAN Card
Proof of residence (such as ration card or electricity bill)
Bank account details (for direct benefit transfer)
Income certificate
Mobile Number
Ration Card
Passport-size photographs
Go to the official website for the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme.
Register by providing necessary details like name, address, and Aadhaar number.
Upload the required documents.
Submit the application form and keep a reference number for future tracking.
After you’ve registered, print out the application form and submit it to the Orunodoi Sahayak in your area.
The government will verify the details before approving the application.
Visit the official website.
Click on the "Beneficiary List" section.
Click on “View Status”.
Enter your district, village, or panchayat details.
View or download the beneficiary list for verification.
Who is eligible to apply for the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme?
Widows, divorced women, and women from economically vulnerable households are prioritized. However, households with a regular government employee, retired government officer, or those who own a four-wheeler or pay income tax are not eligible.
How much financial assistance is provided under the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme?
Each eligible family receives ₹1,400 per month, which is directly transferred to the bank account of the beneficiary.
How can I apply for the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme?
You can apply online by visiting the official Orunodoi Scheme portal, filling out the application form, and submitting the required documents such as Aadhaar, proof of residence, and income certificate.