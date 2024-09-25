Assam Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme 2024: Apply Online, Documents Required, Eligibility and More

On September 19, Assam’s Chief Minister, Shri Himanta Biswa Sharma, launched the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to 37 lakh families across the state by transferring ₹5,600 crore annually directly into their bank accounts. The scheme focuses on supporting women, helping them improve their financial stability. In this article, you’ll find a simple guide on what the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme is, how to apply, eligibility criteria, and the benefits you can receive under this women’s empowerment initiative by the Assam government.