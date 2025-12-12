Orunodoi 3.0 Launched in BTR, Over 4 Lakh Women to Benefit for the First Time

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday officially rolled out Orunodoi 3.0 in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), marking the first time residents of the region have been included in Assam’s flagship welfare programme. The launch in Kokrajhar was accompanied by simultaneous district-level rollouts in Udalguri, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Chirang.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said the initiative fulfils a long-standing promise to extend state development schemes to BTR residents on par with the rest of Assam.

“We are here to formally launch Orunodoi 3.0 in BTR. Earlier, the expansion was delayed due to council elections,” he noted, recalling his election promise that BTR would benefit from schemes like Orunodoi and the Lakhpati Baideo programme.

The Chief Minister announced that over 4 lakh women in BTR would now receive financial support under the scheme. The December instalment will be disbursed immediately, and Sarma hinted at additional benefits for Orunodoi recipients across Assam, which he plans to unveil on January 1, 2026.

Highlighting the transformative impact of Orunodoi, Sarma said the programme has strengthened women across the state, who previously struggled to manage household expenses. “With Rs 1,250 credited monthly, women are now empowered. The Centre’s provision of 5 kg free rice also eases the burden for low-income families,” he added.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced that from January 1, 2026, the state government will provide pulses, salt, and sugar at Rs 100 below the market price of Rs 117.

In Chirang, the launch at Kajalgaon was led by Minister Krishnendu Paul, who described the day as a landmark moment for the district. A total of 60,445 residents in Chirang have been enrolled under Orunodoi 3.0.

“We are grateful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. This scheme gives women financial support and access to nutritious food, offering a real ray of hope,” Krishnendu Paul said.