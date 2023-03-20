Out In Rain! 10-Day-Old Baby Found Abandoned In Golaghat

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-day old baby was found abandoned on the roadside amidst heavy rainfall in the Assam-Nagaland border on Monday.

The incident was reported at Uriamghat under the Golaghat district.

According to reports, a female teacher of the locality alerted the Uriamghat police that an infant was lying on the roadside. The woman pleaded for help from the police as the child was getting drenched in the rain.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the baby. They wrapped the baby in a fresh towel and shifted it to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man's body was found in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday night.

The incident was reported in Darrang’s Mangaldoi area where the body was found near National Highway No. 15 in Pipara Dokan.

The locals immediately informed the police after recovering the body.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Bezpara.

It is still unclear whether it was an accident or a deliberate attempt to murder.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended one person, who was with him, for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the body of a man was found floating in the Brahmaputra River in Dakshin.

According to sources, the body was found at Kalitapara in Dakhala Colony area of Dakshin Kamrup.

As soon as the locals found the floating body, they informed the Bijaynagar police.

The Bijaynagar Police with the help of Sualkuchi River Police had recovered the body. The identity of the body was yet to be ascertained.