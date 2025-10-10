Over 100 Leaders, Activists Join Assam Congress at Rajiv Bhawan

In a significant boost to the Congress party in Assam, over a hundred leaders and activists have formally joined the party at Rajiv Bhawan, drawn by the party’s ideology and principles.

Among the notable entrants is former MLA Kartik Sena Sinha, who brings substantial political experience to the fold. Arkashish Chaliha, son of political figure Kirip Chaliha, also joined the party, signaling continued support from established political families.

From Sonitpur, former BJP district president Batash Orang has joined Congress. While he received the ceremonial cap and gamocha at Rajiv Bhawan, he did not take the stage and is scheduled to hold a formal induction event in Udalguri on October 12.

The party also welcomed senior advocate of Gauhati High Court, Nabajyoti Konwar, adding legal expertise and strategic depth to its ranks.

In the Barak Valley, Dr. Amit Kumar Kalwar and Udit Phukan, current joint General Secretary of Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, Lakhimpur, have joined Congress, reflecting growing regional support.