Over 1,000 Students Shine at NEET’s 3rd Annual Winter Workshop & Sishu Mela

The North East Educational Trust (NEET), in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board of Assam (PCBA), successfully concluded its 3rd Annual Winter Workshop cum Sishu Mela in Kamrup (M), leaving a lasting impact on over 1,000 young minds.

This year’s edition, held from 8th to 23rd December across 18 government schools and NEET’s Community Library, revolved around the theme “Our Constitutional Values”, aiming to nurture critical thinking, creativity, and self-expression among children.

The three-week-long programme offered a wide array of activities, including debates, extempore speeches, poetry recitation and writing, storytelling, art, drama, dance, music, and puppetry.

Literary workshops in schools were led by experts like Bishaldeep Kakati, Ankita Goswami, and Apu Bharadwaj, while sessions at the Community Library featured Chinmoyee Goswami, Rashmirekha Sarma, and Priyanka Kashyap.

The Sishu Mela, the festival that celebrated the students’ talents, began on 20th December with a Sports Day at Nabarup Sangha playground in Uzanbazar. More than 130 students from 30 schools enthusiastically took part in various sporting events.

The second day, held on 26th December, saw 148 students from 18 schools compete in literary competitions, showcasing their skills in writing, debate, and recitation.

The grand finale on 27th December featured drama performances by students of Lal Singh High School and NEET’s Community Library participants, drawing an audience of nearly 130 parents, teachers, and community members.

Since its inception in 2023, NEET’s Winter Workshop cum Sishu Mela has positively impacted over 2,800 children, with this year’s edition alone seeing the participation of 1,016 students from 30 schools across Kamrup (M).

Organisers said the initiative continues to provide a vibrant platform for children to explore their talents, express themselves, and gain confidence in both literary and creative pursuits.

