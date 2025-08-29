National Sports Day 2025: Who Was Major Dhyan Chand?

Today marks National Sports Day in India, celebrated annually on August 29 to honor the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey player whose extraordinary skills and achievements have left an indelible mark on the nation's sporting history.

Born on August 29, 1905, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh, Dhyan Chand earned the nickname "Wizard of Hockey" for his outstanding abilities on the field.

Early Life and Military Career

Dhyan Chand's hockey journey began during his time in the British Indian Army, where he joined at the age of 16. His commitment to the sport led him to compete in various army tournaments, sharpening his skills and gaining recognition for his talent. His exceptional control and goal-scoring ability were so impressive that people joked his stick was magically enchanted.

Olympic Glory

From 1928 to 1936, Dhyan Chand captained the Indian national team to three straight Olympic gold medals in field hockey. At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, he led India to a stunning 8-1 victory against Germany in the final, scoring three goals. This performance cemented his legacy as a hockey legend. In his career, he scored over 1,000 goals in domestic and international matches, including 570 goals in 185 international games.

Honors and Recognition

For his contributions to Indian sports, Dhyan Chand received the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award, in 1956. His legacy inspires athletes globally. In his memory, the Indian government established the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, which is the highest sporting honor in the country.

National Sports Day

India first celebrated National Sports Day on August 29, 2012, to remember Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary and promote sports and fitness among young people. The day features various events and activities that encourage participation in sports and recognize athletes' achievements nationwide.

In 2025, National Sports Day will take place from August 29 to 31 with the theme "Ek Ghanta, Khel ke Maidan Main." This theme encourages people to spend at least one hour each day on physical activity. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, along with the Fit India Mission, has started a nationwide sports and fitness movement to promote health and well-being.

The three-day National Sports Day celebration in 2025 will begin with tributes to Major Dhyan Chand and the taking of the Fit India pledge, followed by an hour dedicated to outdoor sports activities. On August 30, the focus shifts to sports debates, fitness discussions, and competitions in both traditional and popular games, including kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, sack race, and tug of war. The celebrations will conclude on August 31 with the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, which encourages cycling as a regular part of daily fitness routines.

Through these celebrations, the government aims to encourage all Indians to lead an active lifestyle while honoring the legendary Major Dhyan Chand, whose sporting achievements continue to shape Indian athletics.

