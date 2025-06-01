Over 1,200 Take Shelter in Relief Camps as Assam Floods Worsen

The flood situation in Assam has taken a grim turn, with rising water levels affecting 14 districts and 27 revenue circles across the state. According to a preliminary report released at 9:00 AM on Saturday, a total of 58,091 people from 182 villages have been impacted so far, with three flood-related deaths reported—one in Lakhimpur and two in Golaghat.

In response, the state administration has set up five relief camps and 11 relief distribution centres, currently providing shelter to 1,224 displaced persons. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been actively conducting evacuation and rescue operations, particularly in Dhemaji district since early morning.

Affected Districts

The districts affected by the flood include Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong West, Sivasagar, and Hojai.

A breach has been reported in the Ronganodi Left Bank Ring Bundh at the North Lakhimpur revenue circle, raising concerns of further inundation in the surrounding areas.

Relief Materials Distributed

As per official records, the government has distributed the following relief materials among the affected population:

Rice : 101.28 quintals

Dal : 19.44 quintals

Salt : 5.75 quintals

Mustard Oil: 564.93 litres

Urban Flooding Adds to Crisis

Simultaneously, urban flooding has been reported in five districts—Kamrup (North Guwahati), Dibrugarh (East), Darrang (Dalgaon), Cachar (Silchar) and Kamrup Metro (Guwahati and Dispur)—affecting six revenue circles. A total of 20,988 urban residents across 23 localities have been impacted.

Authorities have opened two relief camps and seven distribution centres in urban flood-hit areas. No human casualties due to urban flooding have been reported so far.

Relief items distributed for urban flood victims include:

Rice : 0.42 quintals

Dal : 0.78 quintals

Salt : 0.23 quintals

Mustard Oil: 2.34 litres

Landslides Reported in Two Districts

Adding to the state’s weather woes, landslides have been reported in Hailakandi and Kamrup Metro (Sonapur and Dispur revenue circles). Three villages have been affected, impacting at least 40 people. No casualties have been reported due to landslides in the last 24 hours.

State on Alert

With more rainfall forecasted in the coming days, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) continues to monitor the situation closely. District administrations have been advised to remain on high alert and ensure timely evacuation and relief for affected residents.

