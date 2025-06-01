Mizoram Landslide Kills Three, Including Pregnant Woman, in Champhai District

A deadly landslide struck Mizoram’s Champhai district amid continuous rainfall, claiming the lives of three members of the same family, including a pregnant woman. The tragic incident occurred on Saturday in Vaphai village, following two days of relentless downpours that triggered multiple landslides across the region.

Advertisment

According to official sources, a massive section of the hillside collapsed onto a residential house, burying the occupants inside. At the time of the landslide, five family members were present in the house. While two narrowly escaped with serious injuries, three—including a pregnant woman—were found dead under the debris.

All the deceased were reportedly Myanmar nationals who had been living in Champhai for an extended period due to employment. Local authorities and rescue teams reached the site soon after the incident to carry out recovery and relief operations.

This incident underscores the increasing threat of landslides in Mizoram and other northeastern states during the monsoon season. Experts have repeatedly warned about the fragile topography of the region, which becomes highly vulnerable during periods of intense rainfall.

Also Read: Severe Flood Situation in Assam and Tripura as Rivers Flow Above Danger Mark