Over 150 Organizations Felicitate Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah in Sivasagar

Over 150 organizations of Assam held a grand felicitation ceremony for the chairman of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah for the recent achievement of a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest bilingual Braille dictionary’, ‘Hemkosh’.
The felicitation ceremony was organized by at Sivasagar’s Borpukhuripar area on Monday. Jayanta Baruah was honoured with a Xofura, Xorai, Gamosa and a felicitation certificate at the event.
While speaking to media persons at the event, Jayanta Baruah recalled his childhood days spent in Sivasagar.
Jayanta Baruah said, “I’m getting very emotional at this moment. I’m a son of Sivasagar and have spent my entire childhood here. I’m really happy and blessed to have received this honour today. The amount of love and motivation I received from the people of Sivasagar has provided me with more strength to work harder in the future.”
Jayanta Baruah also stated that a statue of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah will be erected at the Hemchandra Baruah Park in Sivasagar. He further informed about talks underway to establish a statue of Hemchandra Baruah at Dibrugarh University.
On behalf of the people of Sivasagar, Basanta Gogoi and Santosh Dutta felicitated Jayanta Baruah. Right after this, organizations including Zilla Sahitya Sabha, Assam Satra Mahasabha, Sanskritik Mahasabha, Ahom Sabha, Sivasagar Unnayan Parishad, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, All Tai Ahom Students Union, Ahom Sena, including several others felicitated Jayanta Baruah.