Over 150 Organizations Felicitate Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah in Sivasagar

While speaking to media persons at the event, Jayanta Baruah recalled his childhood days spent in Sivasagar.

Jayanta Baruah said, “I’m getting very emotional at this moment. I’m a son of Sivasagar and have spent my entire childhood here. I’m really happy and blessed to have received this honour today. The amount of love and motivation I received from the people of Sivasagar has provided me with more strength to work harder in the future.”

Jayanta Baruah also stated that a statue of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Hemchandra Baruah will be erected at the Hemchandra Baruah Park in Sivasagar. He further informed about talks underway to establish a statue of Hemchandra Baruah at Dibrugarh University.