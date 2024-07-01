Over 2 Lakh Free Kidney Dialysis Sessions Conducted Across Assam in 2023-2024

In what can be termed as a boost to health care facilities of Assam, free kidney dialysis centers have been launched in 41 locations across 33 districts of the state so far.
This was highlighted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a crucial press briefing on Monday.
CM Sarma said that as part of this program, 2,21,116 free kidney dialysis sessions were carried out in 2023-2024.
Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In June 2019, a free kidney dialysis center was inaugurated in Assam’s Nalbari district. Since then, the program has expanded significantly, with centers now established in 41 locations across 33 districts of the state.”
“In its first year, the program conducted 24,000 free dialysis sessions. This number has grown impressively, with 221,116 free dialysis sessions carried out between 2023 and 2024. Over the past years, 5,347 patients have benefited from the 2,21,000 free dialysis sessions provided,” he added.
The Assam Chief Minister claimed that 35 new free kidney dialysis centers will be launched in various state hospitals in the next two months so that people of all constituencies can avail the facilities.
CM Sarma also pointed out that the Centre has supported Assam for the program’s success.
“Rs 16 crore was provided by the Central Government last year out of the Rs 31 crore spent for the program,” added CM Sarma.