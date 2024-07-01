Over 2 Lakh Free Kidney Dialysis Sessions Conducted Across Assam in 2023-2024

CM Sarma said that as part of this program, 2,21,116 free kidney dialysis sessions were carried out in 2023-2024.

Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In June 2019, a free kidney dialysis center was inaugurated in Assam’s Nalbari district. Since then, the program has expanded significantly, with centers now established in 41 locations across 33 districts of the state.”