Over 20,000 Arrested in Anti-Drug Operation Since April 2016: Assam CM

He also revealed that over 20,000 individuals were arrested in connection with drug-related offences from April 2016 to July 2024, of whom about 17,000 have since been released from jail.

In contrast, from 2011 to 2016, a total of 1,334 individuals were arrested for drug-related charges, with 1,097 released from jail.