Over 20,000 Arrested in Anti-Drug Operation Since April 2016: Assam CM

In a bid to curb drug trafficking, the Assam Police seized 7,206 kg of heroin and 445 kg of brown sugar between April 2016 and July 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state Assembly on Thursday.
Responding to a question from Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, the Chief Minister, who also holds the Home portfolio, shared detailed figures on the government's drug seizure efforts.
CM Sarma informed the assembly that during this period, authorities confiscated 7,205.90 kg of heroin, 444.56 kg of brown sugar, 742.27 kg of opium, 1.302 lakh kg of ganja, 54.14 kg of poppy seeds, 7,71,254 capsules, 89.97 lakh tablets, 89 bottles of Codsure syrup, 9.107 lakh bottles of Phensedyl cough linctus, 1.49 kg of cocaine, 21.97 kg of syabu crystal methamphetamine, 6.47 lakh bottles of cough syrup, 83.13 kg of morphine, 113 kg of Afing seeds, 59.39 lakh yaba tablets, and 412.52 kg of cannabis.
He also revealed that over 20,000 individuals were arrested in connection with drug-related offences from April 2016 to July 2024, of whom about 17,000 have since been released from jail.
In contrast, from 2011 to 2016, a total of 1,334 individuals were arrested for drug-related charges, with 1,097 released from jail.
Highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to combat drug abuse, Sarma mentioned various awareness programs targeting students and the general public. He also emphasized the establishment of new regional Forensic Science Laboratories in Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon, Tezpur, and Silchar to enhance the fight against drug-related crimes.