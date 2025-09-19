Over 20,000 Matak Community Members Protest Over Demand For ST Status

More than 30,000 members of the Matak community took to the streets of Tinisukia and Dibrugarh districts demanding recognition as a Scheduled tribe. The large-scale protest saw participants marching along major roads, holding banners and raising slogans directed at both the Delhi and Assam state governments.

Hundreds of members of the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) and people from other organisations in the Matak community have participated in this protest.

Speaking to the media, one protestor said, “We need our rights. The government cannot fool us anymore. We are unhappy with false promises, and if a decision is not taken soon, the situation will only worsen.”

Another demonstrator added, “We won’t stop until the government listens to our demands. Even if they call us for a meeting, we will not cooperate unless our needs are fulfilled. They have to grant us Scheduled tribe recognition. We will continue our protest, and it will only escalate if our demands are ignored.”

The protesters also expressed their disappointment with the Chief Minister and the state government for not addressing their longstanding demands. They urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi ASSto take notice of the issue before the 2026 elections.

This massive protest highlights growing frustration among the Matak community, emphasizing the urgency for the government to address their demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

