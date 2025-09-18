Matak ST Status: Thousands Of Bamboos Are Readied For Torch Light March On 19th

The agitation over the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status in upper Assam has taken a new turn, as the Matak community of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts gears up for a massive protest against the government.

Since September 15, the All Moran students’ union has been enforcing an indefinite economic blockade in the Tinsukia district, which has severely disrupted transportation and industrial activities. Crude oil extraction, timber, coal and other goods’ transportation have come to a standstill.

Thousands of vehicles carrying essential commodities remain stranded on the Makum bypass, Tinsukia, while oil tankers and freight trains have also been obstructed.

Now, the Matak community has joined hands in the movement with a dual demand: ST status and an autonomous council under the Sixth Schedule. Preparations for mass protests are underway in villages across both Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts.

The community has announced two major public gatherings on September 19 in Tinsukia and September 22 in Dibrugarh.

According to the Reports, thousands of bamboo poles are being collected to build makeshift stages and structures for the rallies, with women equally taking the lead. Many Matak women have pledged to bring firewood from their homes as a symbolic move to “burn the betrayal” of the government.

Hundreds of members of the All Moran Students' Union (AMSU) defied police barriers in a massive torch-lit rally at Talap in Tinsukia district on Tuesday evening.

Accusing the ruling BJP government of playing ‘lollipop politics’ for the past decade, Matak leaders have issued a stern warning: “This time, the Matak people will not sit quietly without ST recognition.”

With preparations for mass mobilisation in full swing in areas like Panitola, Baruahola, Dirak, Kakopathar, and Saikhowa, authorities anticipate large-scale participation from the community starting Friday.

If the protests intensify, the situation could further paralyse Upper Assam’s economy, which is already reeling under the ongoing blockade.

