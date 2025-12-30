Over 2.52 Crore Voters in Assam Draft Roll; Final List on Feb 10

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam addressed a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Tuesday to brief the media on preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections and the status of the draft voter list.

Advertisment

Officials informed that the work of preparing the draft electoral roll was completed on December 27 with the help of more than 60,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the state. Compared to the previous revision, Assam has recorded a 1.35 per cent increase in the number of voters this time.

As per the draft list, the total number of voters in Assam stands at 2 crore 52 lakh 1 thousand 624. Of these, 1 crore 25 lakh 72 thousand 583 are male voters, while female voters number 1 crore 26 lakh 28 thousand 662, marking a rise in women voter participation. The state also has 379 voters from the third gender category.

The draft list includes 2 lakh 2 thousand 433 differently-abled voters and 1 lakh 36 thousand 546 senior citizens. A total of 2 lakh 45 thousand young voters have been added this time.

Election officials said 7 lakh 86 thousand 841 new voters have been included in the draft list, while 4 lakh 47 thousand 196 names have been removed. Additionally, 53 thousand 619 duplicate entries have been deleted to ensure accuracy.

To improve voter convenience, the number of polling stations has been increased to 31,486, with 1,830 new polling stations added this year. Mankachar has the highest number of polling stations at 402, while Dotma has the lowest with 126.

Among assembly constituencies, 51 No. Dalgaon has the highest number of voters, with a total of 3 lakh 1 thousand 326 names included in the draft list.

The number of postal voters this year stands at 6 lakh 3 thousand 314. Officials also informed that voters who are working outside the state can apply for inclusion in the voter list using Form 6.

Citizens can apply for inclusion, correction or deletion of names in the voter list through Forms 6, 7 and 8 till January 22. So far, nearly one lakh claims and objections have already been submitted through Form 6.

No claims or objections will be accepted between January 22 and February 10. The final voter list will be published on February 10.

To spread awareness, village meetings will be held on January 3, 4, 10 and 11 to inform residents about the draft voter list. The dates of these meetings will be fixed by the respective district commissioners.

Regarding the election schedule, the Chief Electoral Officer said the dates for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections are likely to be announced by the end of February or in the first half of March.

The Election Department urged all eligible voters to check their names in the draft list and complete necessary corrections within the given deadline to ensure smooth participation in the upcoming elections

Also Read: Draft Electoral Roll for Kamrup Metro Released; Review Window Open Till Jan 22