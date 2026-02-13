Over 2,600 Sq Km Of Forest Land Under Encroachment In Assam: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that nearly 2,676 square kilometres of forest land in the state are currently under encroachment, an expanse he described as almost twice the geographical size of Delhi.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Putting things in perspective for people who are not aware of the scale of crisis we have been handed over by the previous Cong Govt. 2,676 sq. km of forest land- an area almost twice the size of Delhi is UNDER ENCROACHMENT!! Rest assured, BJP Assam is working to FIX THIS!”

The statement follows a recent order by the Supreme Court of India, which allowed the Assam government to proceed with eviction drives in forest areas, subject to due process. The top court upheld the mechanism formulated by the state to remove unauthorised occupants from reserved forests, while stressing that procedural safeguards must be strictly.

A bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that forests are among the country’s most valuable natural assets. The court directed authorities to serve notices to alleged encroachers, allowing them to submit documents supporting their claims. If their occupation is found to be illegal, officials must issue a reasoned order and provide 15 days for the occupants to vacate the land.

The bench further noted that illegal occupation of forestland has become one of the most pressing challenges in environmental governance. It underlined that the Constitution places a clear responsibility on the State to safeguard forests and the environment, but emphasised that such actions must be carried out lawfully and fairly.

Detailing the state’s progress, Sarma said that over 1.25 lakh bighas of forest land have already been cleared of encroachment in recent years. However, he acknowledged that the challenge remains significant, with approximately 26 to 27 lakh bighas still under occupation across Assam.

The Chief Minister clarified that not all of this land encroachment. According to him, around 6 to 7 lakh bighas are currently occupied by eligible indigenous forest dwellers who will be granted land rights under existing legal provisions. “If we exclude the land that will be regularised for eligible forest dwellers, nearly 20 lakh bighas remain under encroachment and will be reclaimed,” Sarma said.