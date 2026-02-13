Assam’s Riyan Parag Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals In New IPL Journey

Rajasthan Royals are poised to usher in a new chapter in their Indian Premier League journey, with Assam’s rising all-rounder Riyan Parag emerging as the frontrunner to take over the captaincy ahead of the 2026 season.

While the franchise is yet to make a formal announcement, sources close to the development indicate that Riyan Parag has impressed the team management and head coach Kumar Sangakkara during internal discussions regarding the leadership role.

The position fell vacant after a long time. Skipper Sanju Samson was traded to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, prompting the Royals to look for a fresh face to lead the side

Though the franchise has not officially disclosed the list of candidates considered for the role, it is understood that Parag faced stiff competition from senior players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja. Jaiswal had earlier publicly expressed his ambition to captain the franchise. However, the management appears to have placed its faith in the 24-year-old cricketer from Assam, signalling a long-term vision centred around youth and continuity.

This will not be Parag’s first stint at the helm. He previously stepped in as captain during a phase when Samson was sidelined due to fitness issues. In that brief leadership spell, Parag led the Royals in eight matches. Although the team managed to secure only two victories in those games, Parag’s individual performances stood out. He averaged 38.57 during that period, including a career-best knock of 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, an innings that showcased both maturity and aggression under pressure.

Parag has been associated with Rajasthan Royals for seven seasons, steadily evolving from a promising teenager into a key figure in the squad. His breakthrough campaign came in 2024 when he amassed 573 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 52.09, striking at nearly 150. That prolific run not only strengthened his position within the franchise but also earned him national recognition, culminating in his maiden T20I and ODI appearances for India later that year.

For Assam, Parag’s elevation marks a moment of pride. Hailing from a state that has gradually carved its space in Indian cricket, his appointment as captain of a major IPL franchise underscores the growing influence of Northeast talent on the national stage.

The Royals, champions of the inaugural IPL season under the late Shane Warne, have endured a prolonged wait for a second title. With Parag at the helm, the franchise appears determined to build a dynamic, youthful core capable of ending that drought.