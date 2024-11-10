Over 50 Fall Sick Due to Food Poisoning in Assam's Sarupathar

Over 50 people in Barpathar, a locality in the Sarupathar sub-district in Assam's Golaghat fell ill after consuming prasad and other food items during a religious ceremony.
The incident took place at a ceremony in the residence of Probin Boro on Friday. The food served during the ceremony included fish, rice, mutton, and other dishes. After consuming the prasad and meal, many individuals began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, including stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and headaches, starting from the night of Saturday.
The affected individuals sought medical attention at the Sarupathar Community Health Centre and Barpathar Health Centre. As per sources, currently, 18 individuals, including four children, are receiving treatment at the Sarupathar health facility.
Medical authorities have stated that all the affected people are now out of danger. A medical team set up a temporary camp in Bachapathar village to provide treatment to the affected individuals.