Over 60% Schools in Assam Don’t Have Safe Drinking Water: AAP Calls Out CM Sarma

The Assam unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday has alleged that 60.2 per cent primary schools in Assam do not have access to safe drinking water facility.

AAP conducted an inspection in as many as 150 primary educational institutes of the state.

Addressing the media on Monday, they said that around 70 per cent school do not possess a single playing ground, 84.9 per cent do not have a library and 95 per cent do not have a single computer in the schools.

AAP held Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responsible for poor education system in the state.

“Assam education system is on the verge of collapse,” they claimed.

Speaking on CM Sarma’s decision to merge schools which did not have enough students with other schools, AAP said that after destroying the schools for 15 years they are attempting to close them.

These allegations come after the Twitter rift between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and CM Sarma on the education infrastructure.