Assam: Parents Stage Protest Over Lone Teacher in Bokakhat School

On the occasion of teacher’s day, parents have staged protest over a single teacher teaching in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

The protest took place at Garopara Nepalikhuti Primary School in Bokakhat area of Golaghat.

The protestors, including school management committee and parents, have staged protest against an associate teacher who was transferred to another school in the year 2013.

They said that the teacher, identified as Nitul Gogoi, was transferred following oral instruction by Zonal Primary Education Officer.

The protestors alleged that since the past 10 years he is receiving salary from Garopara Nepalikhuti School while he is teaching at some other school.

The protestors were raising slogans “Bring Back Our Teacher” during the protest outside school.

One of the protestors said, “Nine years back one teacher joined the school and only taught for three days and after that following zonal officer’s oral instruction he is now teaching at some other school and till now is receiving salary based on this institution. Last year one teacher got retired and at present only one teacher is teaching in the school.”