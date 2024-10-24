PIL Against Kaziranga's Unnotified Eco-Sensitive Zone, Govt Inaction

In a significant public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the non-notification of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in Kaziranga National Park, the Gauhati High Court on Thursday observed that the matter would be kept pending until the Supreme Court delivers its ruling on a related case involving illegal mining in the Karbi Anglong district.
The PIL, filed by petitioner Rajeev Bhattacharyya, highlights the Assam government’s prolonged delay in notifying the ESZ around Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The eco-sensitive zone serves as a critical buffer area for wildlife, functioning as a "shock absorber" between human activities and the park’s fragile ecosystem. Despite the importance of this protective measure, the ESZ remains unnotified, raising concerns about the park’s long-term conservation.
The Centre, in 2002, mandated the notification of ESZs for all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, tasking state governments with the responsibility of implementing this directive based on local conditions. However, despite the Supreme Court’s directive in 2006 for all state governments to notify ESZs, the Government of Assam’s attempts have faltered. The Assam government reportedly submitted proposals three times, all of which were deemed incomplete by the Centre. The Centre also advised Assam to develop an ‘integrated corridor’ for Kaziranga, a proposal that has yet to see any meaningful action.
The petition emphasizes the alarming spread of resorts and permanent structures across the nine critical wildlife corridors in the region. Despite Supreme Court orders in 2013 and 2019 to halt mining in areas falling under Karbi Anglong district, illegal mining activities continue unabated, further endangering Kaziranga’s wildlife habitats.
The PIL raises critical questions about the Assam government’s failure to comply with repeated directives from the Centre and the Supreme Court. Bhattacharyya, the petitioner, has urged for a court-monitored or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the reasons behind the persistent delay in notifying the ESZ. The petitioners also demand the removal of all illegal permanent structures within the animal corridors, per the Supreme Court’s orders.
“Our concern lies with the rampant and unchecked development of resorts in the buffer zone. Despite multiple directives, the state government has failed to act, raising suspicions of a deliberate delay,” an statement by the petitioner read.
In its order issued on October 24, 2024, the Gauhati High Court noted that the PIL would remain pending until the Supreme Court issues its verdict on the ongoing illegal mining case in Karbi Anglong. The high court’s decision underscores the intertwined nature of the two issues and reflects the gravity of the environmental concerns at stake.