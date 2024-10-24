PIL Against Kaziranga's Unnotified Eco-Sensitive Zone, Govt Inaction

Government Inaction and SC Directives Ignored

The Centre, in 2002, mandated the notification of ESZs for all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, tasking state governments with the responsibility of implementing this directive based on local conditions. However, despite the Supreme Court’s directive in 2006 for all state governments to notify ESZs, the Government of Assam’s attempts have faltered. The Assam government reportedly submitted proposals three times, all of which were deemed incomplete by the Centre. The Centre also advised Assam to develop an ‘integrated corridor’ for Kaziranga, a proposal that has yet to see any meaningful action.