Over 8 Kg Fake Gold Seized From Night Bus In Assam's Gohpur

Six fake golden boat-shaped objects weighing over eight kilograms were seized from a night service bus in Assam's Gohpur. The operation against smuggling conducted on Friday night led to the detention of 10 passengers on the bus.
Gohpur Police in Assam's Biswanath district organised a raid based on specific intelligence inputs and intercepted a night service bus named 'Rishan' near Howajan police outpost. The bus with registration numbers AS 15 C 9679 was thoroughly checked by officials and the boat-shaped objects were recovered from six luggage bags.
Officials informed that the seized items were weighed at around eight kilograms and 800 grams.
The driver of the bus and the co-pilot told the police that six people had boarded from Laluk in Lakhimpur. The bus was traveling from Gogamukh to Barpeta Road.
When the raiding police team sought the owners of the bags, no one came forward. As such, the police detained 10 passengers and are currently questioning them. It is suspected that the passengers who boarded from Laluk were carrying fake gold items possibly for smuggling.
Meanwhile, the driver and co-pilot have denied any involvement. "This is the first time we have faced this situation. We are not involved in any of it and we do not know anything," they said.