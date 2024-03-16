Paban Kumar Borthakur Appointed Chairman Of Assam RERA

Senior bureaucrat Paban Kumar Borthakur was on Friday appointed as the Chirman of Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). A notification from the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of Assam informed about the same.
Paban Kumar Borthakur, who is currently serving as the Chief Secretary of Assam, will take on the charge of RERA as the chairman from April 1, 2024 upon the completion of his term as the Chief Secretary. He will be replaced by Dr Ravi Kota who will assume office of the Chief Secretary from April 1.
According to the notification, the terms and conditions of office, salary and other terms of service will be as per the relevant clauses of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017.
It read, "Pursuant to Section 20, 21 & 22 of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Clause 19 (3) and 19 (4) of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 and in pursuance of Clause 19 (5) of the said Rules, the Governor of Assam is pleased to appoint [Paban Kumar Borthakur] as Chairman of the Assam Real Estate Regulatory Authority with effect from 01.04.2024."
"The terms and conditions of office, salary and other terms and conditions of service will be in accordance with the various relevant Clauses of the Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016 and Assam Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Rules, 2017 and subsequent amendment of the Rule," the notification further added.