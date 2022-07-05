Pabitra Margherita Appointed as Political Secretary to Assam CM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pabitra Margherita has been appointed as the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, newly inducted cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was in-charge of the post.

It may be mentioned that Pabitra Margherita is presently an MP in the Rajya Sabha. He had won the polls that were held on March 31 with 46 votes.

Margherita also serves as a spokesperson of the Assam BJP since 2014. He also served as Prabhari of Social Media Cell, Assam BJP and Zila Prabhari of Kamrup (North) District BJP. He also served as the Chairman of Jyoti Chitraban, the film studio located in Guwahati from 2017 to 2021.