Pabitra Margherita Slams Congress, INDIA Bloc; Hails NDA’s Bihar Win as Voter Mandate

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, reacting from New Delhi to the Bihar Assembly election trends, launched a sharp critique against the Congress and the INDIA alliance, asserting that the results clearly reflect the people’s unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA.
Speaking to the media, Margherita said the sweeping victory in Bihar was “an expression of trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance of Bihar,” adding that the BJP’s nearly 90% success rate proves the magnitude of public support.
He also took a jab at Congress, noting that the party had “fallen to just 6%,” calling it a reflection of its declining relevance among voters.
Optimistic About Assam 2026 Polls
Margherita expressed strong confidence ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, stating that the people of Assam would once again bless Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
He said voters in Assam have repeatedly rejected the idea of opposition unity and its leadership, adding that, unlike the NDA’s “rainbow-like alliance built on responsibility,” the opposition bloc “has no accountability to the people.”
Zubeen Da Should Not Be Politicised
Taking a dig at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Margherita criticised him for invoking late singer Zubeen Garg during political campaigns. “Using ‘Jai Zubeen Da’ to drag an artist, who lives in the hearts of people, into politics is inappropriate,” he said.
Without naming anyone directly, Margherita also said that “a person who only gives fiery speeches does not earn the mandate,” adding that people prefer leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, who deliver results.
He further claimed that leaders like Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi only side with the “Miya community” after eviction drives and alleged that in areas with significant Miya influence, their electoral performance “will be better than what the Congress could manage in Bihar.”
Margherita’s remarks add to the growing chorus of BJP leaders celebrating the NDA’s strong performance in Bihar while targeting the opposition ahead of upcoming elections in the Northeast.
