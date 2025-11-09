Pabitra Margherita at Bolivia: Inaugurates Embassy, Greets New President

Rodrigo Paz, a pro-business conservative, was sworn in as Bolivia’s new president on Saturday, ending nearly two decades of socialist rule.

Paz, 58, the son of former president Jaime Paz Zamora, takes charge of a nation grappling with deep economic challenges and public discontent over inflation and governance.

Representing India at the historic ceremony, Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita extended greetings and best wishes to President Paz on behalf of the President and Prime Minister of India.

During his visit, Margherita also inaugurated newly established Indian Embassy in Bolivia, South America, marking a milestone in the growing diplomatic relationship between the two nations.

He held a series of high-level meetings with Bolivian dignitaries to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, culture, and education.

The inauguration of the embassy coincided with the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, which was celebrated at the new mission in the presence of the Minister.

With Paz’s swearing-in, Bolivia enters a new political era — one that promises reform and renewed global engagement amid pressing domestic economic challenges.

Also Read: Pabitra Margherita Meets Ecuadorian President, Inaugurates Indian Embassy in Quito